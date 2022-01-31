New 27 inch iMac to feature M1 Pro and M1 Max

One of the new devices that Apple is expected to launch this year is a new 27 inch iMac or a new iMac Pro, the device is expected to have a similar design to the 24 inch iMac that was launched last year.

Now it looks like we have some more information on this new iMac Pro, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will use the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors that launched in last year’s new MacBook range.

The new 27 inch iMac will is expected to be called the iMac Pro and it will get a range of updates over the current model.

The device will get a completely new design, it is not clear as yet whether the design will be exactly the same as the current 24-inch model or whether it will be slightly different.

The 24-inch model is available in a range of bright colors, we suspect that Apple may use some more toned-down color options for the Pro model.

It is not clear as yet when the new iMac Pro will launch, it could come later in the year, sometime in the fall as Apple is expected to launch a wide range of new products this fall. As soon as we get some more details on the new iMac, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals