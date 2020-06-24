New 2021 Lexus LC Coupe starts at £80,100 in the UK

Lexus has unveiled their new 2021 Lexus LC Coupe and it will launch in the UK with a mase price of £80,100.

There will be a range of models in the range with the top model, the LC 500 Sport Plus Pack costing £90,950.

Changes to the LC’s front and rear suspension have reduced the car’s unsprung weight by around 10kg, thanks to the use of forged aluminium for the lower arms; thinner, hollow anti-roll bars; and a new high-strength material for the coil springs. The springs themselves have been made stronger (increasing in pressure from 1,200 to 1,300MPa).

The weight reduction contributes to the coupe’s dynamic performance, while further updates to the suspension to give a softer, smoother stroke add to the stronger feel the driver has of the car being firmly planted on the road. In the front suspension, the electronic shock absorbers have been reprogrammed for a longer stroke, while the rigidity of the bound stoppers (front and rear) has been optimised, giving overall smoother performance with less disturbance from fluctuations in the road surface.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Lexus LC Coupe over at Lexus at the link below, Lexus are now taking orders on the car with the first deliveries coming this summer.

Source Lexus

