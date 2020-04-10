New 2021 Lexus LC Coupe gets official

Lexus have unveiled an updated version of their LC Coupe, the 2021 Lexus LC Coupe, the car is 10kg lighter than the previous model and it also gets a number of upgrades.

There are a range of new interior and exterior colors and some new 20 inch forged allow wheels, plus a new updated multimedia system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The changes implemented for the 2021 LC 500 further sharpen the coupe’s performance. Significantly, the car’s unsprung weight has been reduced by almost 10 kg, accomplished principally with changes to the suspension, including the use of aluminium lower arms, lighter, hollow anti-roll bars with a revised diameter and a new high-strength material for the coil springs. Where specified, the 21-inch forged alloy wheels also have a lighter construction.

Once the weight-savings had been made, the focus was on updating the suspension for a smoother, softer stroke to give the driver a stronger feel of the road. The electronic front shock absorber controls were adjusted to give a longer stroke, and bound stopper rigidity was optimised to help create a smoother suspension stroke overall. Rear anti-roll bar rigidity was increased to improve front turn-in performance and provide more linear steering input, again helping make the driver feel more connected to the road.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Lexus LC Coupe over at Lexus at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Lexus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals