New 2020 iPhone SE gets reviewed

Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE goes on sale this Friday, the handset is Apple’s most affordable iPhone with a starting price of $399.

The device shares a similar design to the iPhone 8, although the handset gets a new processor and cameras, lets have a look at the device in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with with a 4.7 inch display that has a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and it features an Apple A13 Bionic processor.

The device apparently comes with 3GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB and it has an IP67 rating and comes with wireless charging.

The iPhone SE comes with a 7 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back of the device there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The rear camera can record 4K video at 60 frames per second.

The handset will be available from this Friday for $399 for the 64GB model, $449 for the 128GB model and $549 for the 256GB model.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals