New 1Password update brings Touch ID, Dark Mode and more

The latest version of 1Password adds support for Apple’s Touch ID, it also comes with support for Windows Hello and bio-metric unlock.

Also included in the update is support for Dark Mode, a new save experience and more, you can see more details below.

No matter your flavor—Touch ID, Windows Hello, or biometrics on Linux—you can now enjoy passwordless unlocking for 1Password in the browser. Yet another example of how apps help make the browser experience better.

If you stay up into the wee hours of the night like I do, you likely favor websites and apps that do dark mode well. This update brings full support for dark mode to 1Password in the browser—and it’s never looked better.

You can find pout more information about what is included in the new version of 1Password at the link below.

