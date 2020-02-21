New 13 inch Apple MacBook Pro to come with 10th Gen Intel Ice lake processors

We have been hearing rumors about some new MacBook Pro notebooks coming this year, Apple launched a 16 inch model last year and a new 13 inc model is expected this year.

According to a recent report the new 13 inch MacBook Pro will come with Intel tenth generation Ice Lake processors.

The new MacBook is expected to come with the same updated keyboard as the 16 inch model hat launched last year.

2020 13″ Macbook Pro

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W

> 32GB of RAM

> 2TB SSD pic.twitter.com/o4k6ymc6oJ — _rogame (@_rogame) February 15, 2020

The new MacBook was benchmarked recently and it apparently showed around a 12 percent improvement in performance over the 2019 mode.

Apple is rumored to be making its new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 official in March and we could see the new 13 inch MacBook Pro at the same time.

Source MacRumors

