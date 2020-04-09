Netflix Space Force science fiction spoof starring Steve Carell premiers May 29th

Netflix has released more details about its upcoming new science-fiction spoof, Netflix Space Force, starring Steve Carell. Netflix describes the new TV series as a “comedy about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military”.

a trailer for the new science-fiction spoof Netflix TV series was released last year but until now very few details have been released. Space Force will premier on the Netflix streaming service late next month and will be available to watch from May 29th 2020 onwards. “Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces.”

Space Force has been created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, starring Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome.

FIRST LOOK: Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, and Lisa Kudrow co-star in @realSpaceForce, created by Carell & The Office’s Greg Daniels. Premiering May 29 pic.twitter.com/2mY85TVvvR — Netflix (@netflix) April 8, 2020

