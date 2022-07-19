Netflix is testing ‘additional homes’ fees for password sharing

Netflix has been looking for a way to stop users from sharing their passwords with their friends and family and allowing them to have Netflix for free. Netflix has now come up with a new additional homes feature which it is testing in some countries.

The additional homes feature will mean that you can add another home to your Netflix account for an additional monthly fee, more information is below.

Over the last 15 years, we’ve worked hard to build a streaming service that’s easy to use, including for people who travel or live together. It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly. But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service.

So we’ve been carefully exploring different ways for people who want to share their account to pay a bit more. In March 2022, we launched an “add extra member” feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. From next month, we will launch an alternative “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Netflix will charge users around $2.99 a month for the additional homes, whether or not the company will decide to roll this out worldwide remains to be seen.

Source Netflix

Image Credit: Alin Surdu

