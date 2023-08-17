Netflix Games Beta launches on TVs and soon PCs

Netflix as announced the launch of its Cloud Gaming Beta on televisions, with plans to extend the service to PC systems in the near future. This exciting development comes as the company continues to expand its Netflix Games experience for members, a venture that began in 2021 with the introduction of mobile games on its platform.

Netflix’s ambitious goal is to make games accessible on all devices where members enjoy their services. This includes not only televisions and computers, but also mobile devices. The company is taking a significant step towards this goal by rolling out a limited beta test to a select group of members in Canada and the UK. This test will be available on specific TVs and soon on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers.

The initial test will feature two games: Oxenfree, a product of Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, an engaging arcade game. To facilitate gameplay on TV, Netflix is introducing a controller that can be operated using phones. For members on PCs and Macs, gameplay on Netflix.com will be facilitated by a keyboard and mouse.

"We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks."

The limited beta is not just about testing the waters. It is designed to test game streaming technology and the controller, with the ultimate aim of improving the member experience over time. Games on TV will operate on select devices from initial partners including Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, NVIDIA Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Netflix plans to continuously add more devices to this list.

Netflix’s vision is to make games more accessible to its members worldwide by making them available on more devices. While the company is still in the early stages of its games journey, it eagerly anticipates feedback from beta testers and looks forward to sharing more updates in the future. This venture into cloud gaming is a testament to Netflix’s commitment to innovation and enhancing the user experience.

