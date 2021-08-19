Netflix adds spatial audio support to iOS app

It is being reported that Netflix has started the process of supporting spatial audio on its Netflix iOS application. The technology behind Apple’s spatial audio refines the existing 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos audio signals and applies directional audio filters, adjusting the frequencies that each ear hears so that sounds can be placed virtually anywhere in 3D space. Making them sound as though they are coming from behind you in front or to the side depending on the scene in the movie or episode.

Apple’s spatial audio doesn’t only provide virtualized surround and Atmos sound, it also tracks your head movements using the accelerometers and gyroscopes integrated in to your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max in order to position the sound as accurately as possible. The technology also enhances the audio further by tracking the position of the iPhone or iPad relative to your head position allowing the audio to sound the best it possibly can from whichever angle you are viewing the screen.

Apple explains more : “Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings the movie theater experience right to your AirPods Pro. By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in your AirPods Pro and your iPhone, spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.”

Source : 9to5Mac : Reddit : Engadget : What HiFi

