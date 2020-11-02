Nemeio ePaper keyboard hits Kickstarter this week

A unique customisable keyboard called Nemeio, equipped with ePaper keys will be launching via Kickstarter later this week and will be available to back from November 9th 2020 onwards. The keyboard is expected to be priced at around €399 or $465 although early bird pricing is expected to provide discounts of up to 50% at launch.

The keyboard is equipped with 81 transparent plastic keycaps under which an ePaper display is positioned allowing you to customise each individual key to your exact requirements. As well as being able to change the keyboard layout at the click of a button. Check out the video below to view an early prototype captured by Brad Linder over at Liliputing.

“Keyboards are usually tools that we have to adapt to, but the time has come to change that. Nemeio is a customizable global keyboard that adapts to your specific needs. Using e-paper technology, you have one keyboard with an infinite combination of possibilities. Easily switch from QWERTY to AZERTY or type from French to Spanish accents. You can even create custom shortcuts to take you to your favorite software and sites and to navigate pages and codes within. Whether you’re using a Mac or PC, Nemeio will seamlessly connect via Bluetooth or USB to optimize your work and save you time working on the task at hand. Nemeio is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and tablets to type in your preferred alphabet or language.”

