NASCAR Heat 5 now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox

Developer Motorsport Games and publisher 704 Games Company has launched the new NASCAR Heat 5 racing game today. NASCAR Heat 5 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from today on July 7th, 2020 and pre-orders for the Gold Edition will be available in a few days time from July 10th, 2020.

“Pre-Order NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition now and receive a free Career Booster pack and $125,000 of in-game cash to build your own team. Gold Edition players will also have Tony as an option for the in-game spotter, an exclusive Career contract offer from Stewart-Haas Racing, classic Tony Stewart paint schemes, the NASCAR Heat 5 Season Pass (four DLC packs) and more in-game cash to kick start your own team. NASCAR Heat 5, the official video game of the world’s most popular stockcar racing series, puts you behind the wheel of these incredible racing machines and challenges you to become the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Features all the official teams, drivers and cars from the three NASCAR National Series as well as the Xtreme Dirt Tour, racing on 39 authentic tracks.”

The immersive Career is complemented by Quick Race, a new Test Session mode and multiplayer, both online and split screen. To take the win in NASCAR Heat 5 you have to Refuse to Lose!

– Introducing Test Session Mode – practice without AI, adjust your setup, and refine your race craft

– Deeper career mode statistics – track your performance more accurately, such as average finish, average start

– Race online for the ultimate challenge against up to 39 other drivers

– Take part in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League for the chance to drive for one of the official NASCAR teams!

– Full car set up options allow you to refine the car to suit the circuit and your racing style

Source : Major Nelson

