Apacer SSDs introduced for NAS applications

Apacer has introduced a new range of solid state drives specifically created for network attached storage (NAS) applications. Existing NAS systems can be quickly upgraded thanks to Apacer’s NAS SSDs 2.5-inch (PPSS25) and M.2 2280 (PPSS80 SATA III & PP3480 PCIe) form factors with available capacity starting from 128 GB and rising to 1 TB, with more options being made available in the near future.

“Considering NAS users’ stringent data storage and security requirements, Apacer’s NAS SSDs combine high durability, high efficiency, high reliability, and silent operation. They make it easy to quickly upgrade from traditional hard drives or ordinary SSDs, and create security and reliability for home office or small-and-medium-business (SMB) NAS applications.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Apacer, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

