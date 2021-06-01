QNAP Dual 10 GbE PC and NAS network card

QNAP has launched a new PC and NAS network card this week in the form of the new QXG-10G2T-X710 10 GbE card, equipped with an Intel Ethernet Controller X710, the QXG-10G2T-X710 is a PCIe Gen 3 card (compatible with PCIe Gen 2) that can be installed in a QNAP NAS or a Windows /Linux PC to add two 10 GbE ports. QNAP explains that no drivers are required when installing the card, but QTS 4.5.2/ QuTS hero h4.5.1 (or later) is required.

“The QXG-10G2T-X710 supports is compatible with five speeds (10G / 5G / 2.5G / 1G / 100M) and can achieve up to 20 Gbps transfer speeds by using both ports with Port Trunking. Network efficiency is boosted with SR-IOV and iSCSI support, and I/O-intensive and latency-sensitive virtualization applications and data centers will greatly benefit. The QXG-10G2T-X710 is also a perfect match for QNAP’s 10 GbE switches to build a budget-friendly high-speed network environment.”

Source : QNAP

