QNAP has introduced a new expansion card for PC and NAS systems supporting Windows 10 (1809 or later), Linux (stable kernel 4.20/5.x), Windows Server 2019 with QTS or QuTS hero for greater compatibility. (Windows and Linux require the Intel I225LM driver.) The QNAP QM2-2P2G2T PCIe card is now available to purchase directly from the QNAP online store priced at $187.

The QM2-2P2G2T features dual 2.5GBASE-T Multi-Gigabit (2.5G/1G/100M/10M) network ports to boost bandwidth-demanding tasks. M.2 SSD thermal sensors allow real-time temperature monitoring, with a quiet cooling module (heatsink and smart fan) to keep the SSDs running within optimal temperatures.

“The QM2-2P2G2T adds support for M.2 SSDs and 2.5GbE connectivity to your QNAP NAS. Combining M.2 SSD and 2.5GbE connectivity into one solution, the QM2 PCIe expansion card improves overall NAS performance by enabling SSD caching while providing an affordable upgrade path for adopting 2.5GbE networks. As a PCIe card, the QM2-2P2G2T does not occupy any 3.5-inch drive bays, allowing you to upgrade your NAS without impacting your potential storage capacity.”

Specifications of the QNAP NAS Dual M.2 SSD and 2.5 GbE Ports expansion card include:

Dual M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD & dual-port 2.5 GbE expansion card

Connector: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD slots; 2x 2.5GBASE-T ports

PCIe and Lanes: PCIe Gen3 x4

Transmission rates: 2.5G/1G/100M/10M

Controller: Intel Ethernet Controller I225-LM

Bracket: Low-profile (default). Low-profile flat and Full-height brackets are also included.

Dimensions (L x W x H): 152.65 x 68.9 x 20.6 mm

Cable: RJ-45; over CAT-5e class cable

Source : QNAP

