Mythic Quest season 2 permiers May 7th 2021 on Apple TV+



Apple has this week announced its comedy TV series Mythic Quest season 2, revealing the inner workings of a game studio, will premiere on the Apple TV+ service on May 7th, 2021, continuing the storyline from the first season which ended last year.

“With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). “

Source : Apple

