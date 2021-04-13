Mythic Quest S2 comedy returns to Apple TV+ May 7th

Fans of the Apple TV+ original comedy show Mythic Quest, will be pleased to know the TV series will be returning to Apple TV early next month and will be available to watch from May 7th 2021 onwards. Mythic Quest is a comedy revolving around a video game studio that produces Mythic Quest, a popular MMORPG, run by game-creator Ian Grimm. Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi and F. Murray Abraham.

“With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

Source : Apple

