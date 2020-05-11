MSI MEG Z490 Unify and MEG Z490I Unify motherboards introduced

MSI as introduce their new range of motherboards designed specifically for hardcore gamers and enthusiasts. The latest MSI MEG Z490 UNIFY and MEG Z490I UNIFY expand the MSI Z490 motherboards series and are PCI-E Gen 4 ready. “Adopting tons of components, enhanced layout placement and PCB design dedicated for PCI-E Gen 4 solution, the MSI Z490 series motherboards ensure higher bandwidth and faster transfer speeds stability.”

“The MEG series seeks to transcend current gaming products, the flagship model designed to push the limits of what an extreme gaming series can be. Combining the strengths of our existing arsenal with new innovative technology; this results in significant improvements in operational and gaming efficiency. With the MEG series, take complete control of performance and personalization with the ultimate gaming series for enthusiasts who want it all.”

Features of the new MSI MEG Z490 Unify and MEG Z490I Unify motherboards :

– The spirit of UNIFY motherboards is releasing true power for heavy gamers and power users. The enhanced cooling solution for both UNIFY motherboards helps unleash the Intel 10th gen processor’s performance. Frozr heatsink design with double ball bearings fan, aluminium cover with extended heatsink, Heat-pipe connected mos heatsink with 7 W/mK thermal pad and M.2 Shield Frozr all ensure that the extreme performance will not be bothered by high temperature.

– To fully support Intel’s high-end processor with up to 10 cores, both UNIFY motherboards adopt aggressive VRM with digital power design and the highest quality components with 90 A Smart Power Stage. MEG Z490 UNIFY features incredible 16+1 phases with exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement which ensures identical power delivery in each doubled phase. For the Mini-ITX version, direct power phase design breaks through the limitation of its PCB size, making it ready to be the world record breaker!

– For gamers that put heavy emphasis on high performance, MSI UNIFY series motherboards provide high-speed transmission 2.5G LAN with Wi-Fi 6 AX solution, offering the latest wired and wireless connection. Exclusive to MEG Z490I UNIFY, Thunderbolt 3 port delivers the fastest and most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device with transfer speeds up to 40 Gb/s, creating one compact port that truly does it all. The Triple Turbo M.2 on MEG Z490 UNIFY provides transfer speeds up to 32 Gb/s for the latest SSDs. It also features Shield Frozr to keep M.2 SSDs safe while preventing throttling, making them faster and more stable. Pure Black, Pure Performance. Join the dark side and release true power with MEG Z490 UNIFY and MEG Z490I UNIFY motherboards.

Source : MSI : TPU

