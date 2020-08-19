MSI AMD A520 motherboards unveiled

MSI has this week introduced its new AMD A520 motherboards, and as the name suggests they have been created for the Ryzen AM4 processors. The A520 motherboards are the successor to the A320, which does not support PCIe 4.0 and upgrades all PCIe 2.0 lanes to PCIe 3.0 and offers support for 7nm 3rd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen 4000 G-series processors. The A520 is the best choice for Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 3 PRO processors, says MSI.

“MSI offers an A520 motherboard lineup from MAG Series to PRO Series with MSI’s exclusive features to satisfy all types of users’ needs. Exclusive DDR4 Boost and A-XMP provide stability and compatibility to memory and push its performance up to 4600 MHz. Moreover, all MSI A520 motherboards adopt a premium 2 oz thickened copper PCB to provide better performance and stability.

MAG A520M VECTOR WIFI is the latest weapon of MAG Series. Equipped with MSI Extended Heatsink Design, it is well-prepared for the potential rise in temperature. Turbo M.2 with M.2 Shield Frozr allows for maximum performance without throttling condition. It supports Wi-Fi AC 3168 and Gigabit LAN to provide the flexibility of networking experiences. Onboard DisplayPort and HDMI bring the APU’s performance into full play.

For PRO and Business – PRO series and DASH LAN – PRO Series provides users a smarter working environment. All MSI A520 PRO motherboards support Turbo M.2 Gen3 x4 and 4K HDMI display. There are 3 Micro-ATX motherboards – A520M PRO, A520M -A PRO, and A520M PRO-C DASH.”

A520M PRO-C DASH is designed for a business and corporate environment, with the featured COM port, Printer port, and DASH LAN fulfilling all the workplace’s needs.

Source : MSI

