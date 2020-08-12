Mozilla is laying off 250 employees

Mozilla has announced that it is laying off 250 employees, the company is restructuring its business and it will be closing some of its offices including ones in Taipei and Taiwan.

Mozilla is another business that has been affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic and you can see a statement from them below.

Today we announced a significant restructuring of Mozilla Corporation. This will strengthen our ability to build and invest in products and services that will give people alternatives to conventional Big Tech. Sadly, the changes also include a significant reduction in our workforce by approximately 250 people. These are individuals of exceptional professional and personal caliber who have made outstanding contributions to who we are today. To each of them, I extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest regrets that we have come to this point. This is a humbling recognition of the realities we face, and what is needed to overcome them.

You can find out mode details about Mozilla’s restructuring plans over at their website at the link below.

Source Mozilla

