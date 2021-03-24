Mozillla Firefox 87 browser introduces SmartBlock for private browsing

This week Mozilla have introduced a new update to their browser in the form of Firefox 87 which brings with it SmartBlock, a new intelligent tracker blocking mechanism for Firefox Private Browsing and Strict Mode. Mozilla explains that SmartBlock has been created and added to their Firefox browser to ensures that strong privacy protections in Firefox are accompanied by a great web browsing experience.

“In building these extra-strong privacy protections in Private Browsing windows and Strict Mode, we have been confronted with a fundamental problem: introducing a policy that outright blocks trackers on the web inevitably risks blocking components that are essential for some websites to function properly. This can result in images not appearing, features not working, poor performance, or even the entire page not loading at all.

To reduce this breakage, Firefox 87 is now introducing a new privacy feature we are calling SmartBlock. SmartBlock intelligently fixes up web pages that are broken by our tracking protections, without compromising user privacy.

SmartBlock does this by providing local stand-ins for blocked third-party tracking scripts. These stand-in scripts behave just enough like the original ones to make sure that the website works properly. They allow broken sites relying on the original scripts to load with their functionality intact.”

To learn more about the new SmartBlock implementation in the latest Firefox 87 release jump over to the official Mozilla website by following the link below. In Firefox 87, SmartBlock will silently stand in for a number of common scripts classified as trackers on the Disconnect Tracking Protection List.

Source : Mozilla

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals