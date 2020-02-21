Mount and Blade II Bannerlord action RPG enters early access next month

TaleWorlds Entertainment the games studio and publisher responsible for creating the highly anticipated Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord game has today announced it will be available via Early Access next month from March 31st, 2019 onwards offering a single player action, role-playing game with strategy and more. Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord will launch via Steam and the Epic Games Store and will be priced at $50.

“The horns sound, the ravens gather. An empire is torn by civil war. Beyond its borders, new kingdoms rise. Gird on your sword, don your armour, summon your followers and ride forth to win glory on the battlefields of Calradia. Establish your hegemony and create a new world out of the ashes of the old.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is the eagerly awaited sequel to the acclaimed medieval combat simulator and role-playing game Mount & Blade: Warband. Set 200 years before, it expands both the detailed fighting system and the world of Calradia. Bombard mountain fastnesses with siege engines, establish secret criminal empires in the back alleys of cities, or charge into the thick of chaotic battles in your quest for power.”

Features of the Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord game include :

– Strategy / Action RPG – Explore, raid and conquer your way across the vast continent of Calradia, making friends and enemies along the way. Raise your own army and lead it into battle, commanding and fighting alongside your troops in the thick of the action.

– Singleplayer Sandbox Campaign – Play the game the way you want to play it! Plot your own path to power in a dynamic sandbox adventure where no two playthroughs are the same.

– Extensive Character Creation and Progression Systems – Create and develop your own character to match your playstyle. Progress skills by performing actions as you gain access to a selection of perks that represent your mastery of a talent.

– Realistic Economy – See the availability of goods ebb and flow in a simulated feudal economy, where the price of everything from incense to warhorses fluctuates with supply and demand. Turn anarchy to your advantage by being the first to bring grain to a starving town after a siege or reopening a bandit-plagued caravan route.

Source : Steam

