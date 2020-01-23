Motorola Razr pre-orders start on Verizon 26th January

Verizon Wireless has announced that the new Motorola Razr will be going up for pre-order on its network from this Sunday the 26th of January.

The handset will be available on a range of contracts with the carrier and pricig will start at $62.49 a month on a 24 month contract. The device will retail for $1,499.99 without a contract.

State-of-the-art flexible screen: The razr uses advanced flexible OLED screen technology and a groundbreaking hinge mechanism that allows the phone to close with both sides perfectly flush. This engineering breakthrough protects the display and creates an even thinner, more compact design. Flip it open to bring movies and videos to life in high-definition on a stunning 6.2” Flex View display. The display also has a 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio – the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry – so you can enjoy all of the action from edge to edge.

Two displays; one excellent experience: The touchscreen Quick View external display lets you respond to notifications, take selfies, play your music, use Google Assistant, and more without having to flip open your phone. Just twist your wrist with the phone closed to open the 16MP main camera and shoot away. Also, the displays are made to work together. Whenever you need more information or want a bigger view, simply flip open the phone and whatever you see on Quick View display instantly moves to the larger Flex View display.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Razr over at Verizon Wireless at the link below, the handset will be available on the carrier online and in its store from the 6th of February.

Source Verizon

