Motorola Razr Plus folding smartphone launched

Motorola has launched its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr Plus and the handset comes with a 6.9-inch folding pOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate.

It also comes with a cover display that measures 3.6 inches and the display is also a pOLED display, it basically covers the front of the handset, the cover display comes with a resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels and has a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the handset comes with a range of cameras with two on the cover display and one on the main display.

On the cover display, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the front of the handset there is 32 megapoixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Motorola Razr Plus comes with an IP52 rating and it features a 3800 mAh battery that comes with 30W fast charging, it will come in a choice of three colors, Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue. The device will come with Android 13 and it will go on sale in the USA from the 23rd of June for $999.99.

Source Motorola



