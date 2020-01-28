Motorola Razr 5G could be headed to China

The new Motorola Razr has gone up for pre-order in the US and now it looks like there is another version of the handset in the works, a Motorola Razr 5G.

According to a recent report by Roland Quandt, the 5G version of the Razr is headed to China this year, exactly when is not know as yet.

The specifications on the handset are expected to be similar to the 4G model and should include a 6.18 inch display folding that feature a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels.

The handset also has a secondary 2.7 inch display with a resolution of 800 x 600 pixels and it feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and it come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also another model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device comes with an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos. As yet there are no details on when this new 5G model will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Roland Quandt, Blog of Mobile

Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

