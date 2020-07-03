Motorola One Fusion smartphone unveiled

Motorola has added a new smartphone to its line up with the launch of the new Motorola One Fusion. The device is equipped with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device also comes with Android 10 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Motorola One Fusion is now available in Europe and it will comes in two colors, Deep Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green and retails for €220 or about $250.

Source Motorola, GSM Arena

