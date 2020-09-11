Motorola Moto G9 Plus smartphone gets official

Yesterday we saw some leaked renders of the new Motorola Moto G9 Plus and now Motorola has made the handset official.

The device comes with a 6.8 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor.

The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage, if you need extra storage then there is a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will be available in two colors Indigo Blue and Rose Gold and it is now available in Brazil for $470.

Source GSM Arena

