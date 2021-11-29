Motorola Moto G31 launched in India

Motorola is launching a new smartphone in India, the Motorola Moto G31 and the handset features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display.

The display on the handset comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage then the Motorola Moto G31 is equipped with a microSD card slot, it also features a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 10W fast charging.

The device comes with a range of cameras which include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras include 50-megapixel quad pixel f/1.8 cameras, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Motorola Moto G31 smartphone will be sold through Flipkart in India and it will be available from the 6th of December. The handset will start at INR12,999 for the 4GB model and INR 14,999 for the 6GB model.

Source XDA Developers

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals