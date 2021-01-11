Motorola Moto G Stylus gets official

Motorola has announced some new smartphones, one of them is the new Moto G Stylus and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 mobile processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery and it comes with a 16 megapixel front facing cameras for Selfies, on the back there are four cameras.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

moto g stylus is built to capture your imagination and help you express your creativity like never before so you can make your mark on the world. With just a click, pop out the built-in stylus to edit photos, jot down notes, check-off a to-do list, sketch artwork, copy and paste text, and even mark up screenshots. The handy stylus delivers the fine-point precision you need to create a seamless finished product, and with more colors, more features and a more intuitive Moto Note app, there’s even more to love.

You can find out more information about the new Motorola Moto G Stylus over at Motorola at the link below.

Source Motorola

