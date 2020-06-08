Motorola Moto G Fast and Moto e smartphones announced

Motorola has added two new smartphones to its range with the launch of the Moto G Fast and Moto E, both handsets will retail for under $200.

The Moto G Fast will launch on the 12th of June for $199.99 and the Moto E on the same day for $149.99 both handsets are now available to pre-order.

Superior performance is right at your fingertips with the new moto g fast. Powered by an ultra-responsive processor, moto g fast enables you to take incredibly sharp photos in any situation with a fast-focusing triple camera system so you’re ready for anything.

moto g fast is backed with 3GB of RAM1 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, which has advanced AI processing capabilities that boost performance to the next level. This enables better gaming performance and more advanced camera features. You can count on 32GB of storage, with expandable SD card support up to 512GB (sold separately) for all your favorite apps, music, movies and photos.

You can find out more information on the new Moto E and Moto G fast smartphones over at Motorola at the link below.

