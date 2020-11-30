Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone launched in India

Motorola is launching their Moto G 5G smartphone in India, the handset will be available from the 7th of December.

The Motorola Moto G 5G will retail for INR 20,999 which is about $284 at the current exchange rate, it will be available in two colors, Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

The Moto G 5G comes with a 6.7 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it also comes with Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There are two storage options, 64GB or 128GB and the handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

On the front of the Moto G 5G there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls and on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel main camera.

Source GSM Arena

