Motorola Moto E7 smartphone unveiled

Motorola has launched its latest Android smartphone the Motorola Moto E7 and the handset comes with a 6.5 inch Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ resolution.

The Motorola Moto E7 comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 processor and it features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot.

The octa-core 2.0 GHz processor lets you lose the wait and get to your favorite apps without lag. Plus, play games with smoother performance and better power efficiency thanks to HyperEngine technology.

We’re all about including hardware and software features that make your time with your phone even more effortless and enjoyable. The fingerprint reader discreetly located within the “batwing” logo on the back on the phone lets you unlock your phone with just one touch. Plus, a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side of each device helps you quickly find answers and get things done just by using your voice.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery and 10W charging and it comes with a 5 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video chat.

On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel camera, the device will launch in some European countries for £119.99 and it is also headed to Latin America, the Middle East and Asia in the next few weeks.

Source Motorola

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals