Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Motorola G9 Plus smartphone leaked

By

Motorola G9 Plus

It looks like Motorola has another new Android smartphone in the works, the Motorola G9 Plus, the handset was spotted by Roland Quandt on Orange’s Slovakia website.

The listing shows a range of photos of the device and also list many of its specifications, the device will come with a 6.1 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will feature a Snapdragon 730 processor and will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

There will also be a microSD card slot for expansion and it will feature four rear cameras, the main camera will have a 64 megapixel sensor. The handset will also a 5000 mAh battery and it will retail for €255 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate.

Source Orange, Roland Quandt, The Verge

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals