Motorola Edge up for pre-order in the US

Motorola Edge

The unlocked Motorola Edge will go on sale in the US on the 31st of July and now the handset is available to pre-order.

The handset will retail for $699.99 in the US although if you pre-order the device is is discounted to $499.99 and it will be available from Amazon and B&H.

The Motorola Edge comes with 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 865G processor.

The handset comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, there is also a 25 megapixel camera on the front for video calls and Selfies.

On the rear of the device there are four cameras, a 64 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera.

Source B&H, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

