Motorola Edge+ launched in India

The new Motorola Edge+ smartphone is now available in India, the handset is available for Rs 74,999 which is about $992 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 25 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there are four cameras, these include a 108 megapixel main camera, a 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a TOF 3D camera.

The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it comes with the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 10.

Source Slashinfo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals