Motorola Edge 30 Lite smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new Motorola Edge smartphone, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite as some photos of the handset have been leaked.

The Motorola Edge 30 launched back in May and now this new version is on the way, it will apparently have slightly different specs to the original

This new handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 120Hz OLED display, it will also come with a 4020 mAh battery.

As a reminder, the original Edge 30 came with a 6.5-inch OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the edge 30 included a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset featured a front-facing 32-megapixel camera for video chat and for taking selfies. On the back of the device, there is a 40-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device also came with a 4000 mAh battery and fast charging.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Motorola Edge 30 Lite smartphone, including a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source 91 Mobiles

