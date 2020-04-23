MotoGP 20 launches on the PC, Xbox, PS4 and Switch

Milestone has launched the competitive motorcycle racing game MotoGP 20 on the Xbox One and PC via Steam this week. “Join one of the official teams or found a brand new team thanks to one of the sponsors of the MotoGP world and manage every single aspect of your career.The new MotoGP 20 is not just a matter of track and speed: what happens inside the box is even more important! Tire, suspension, fuel consumption: choose the right strategy and experience the true emotions of the MotoGP.”

“With MotoGP 20, experience all the thrills of the more-complete-than-ever Managerial Career mode and decide whether to join a 2020 season team and race together with the official riders or join a totally brand new team. Discover more realistic physics, improved graphics, new 3D models of riders and face scans of official MotoGP team managers, plus new animations. Learn to manage gasoline and tire consumption. Customize your bike and your suit!”

“Find the best combination of sponsor and livery, and choose colors and materials. Coordinate everything to win in style! Compete with legendary riders! New historic content and a new gaming mode await you to let you relive MotoGP history. Challenge your friends, create custom events and become the Race Director thanks to a brand new multiplayer experience supported by dedicated servers!”

Source : MotoGP 20

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals