Moto G 5G Plus to launch as Motorola One Lite in the US

Moto G 5G Plus

Motorola recently launched their new Moto G 5G Plus smartphone in Europe and now the device is headed to the US.

The handset will apparently be called the Moto One Lite when it launches in the US and it is expected to share the same specifications as the European version.

As yet there are no details on when the Moto G 5G Plus  smartphone will go on sale in the US, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

