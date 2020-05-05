Most of the Apple Stores in Australia are opening this week

Apple Stores outside of China have been closed for some time due to the COVID-19 outbreak and now it looks like the majority of stores in the country will open this week on the 7th of May.

Out of the 22 retail stores Apple has in Australia, 21 will be opening this week, the only one that will remain closed is the Sydney store.

The Apple Store in Sydney had been closed for renovations in January and it looks like the renovations have been delayed due to the outbreak.

Customers will have to wear masks in the stores and there will also be reduced opening hours and its customers will be checked for temperature, we presume before entering the store.

Apple is expected to start to opening more of ours retail stores around the world over the next few months, depending on what is happening with the COVID-19 outbreak in these countries.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

