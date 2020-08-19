Mortal Shell Dark Souls inspired RPG launches on PC, PS4 and Xbox

Mortal Shell, the Dark Souls inspired role-playing game created by the development team at Cold Symmetry, is now available to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. “Mortal Shell is a ruthless and deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts.” Check out Mortal Shell gameplay below to learn more.



“Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose. Possess Lost Warriors: The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies, and master unique combat styles. Iron Sharpens Iron: Combat is strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving. Commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Face Formidable Foes: Your path is guarded by adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque and muster your courage and face them down.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– The dead litter this tattered landscape, but not all are without hope. The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly open your understanding to diverse masteries of combat.

– Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey. Muster your courage and face them down.

– Combat is strategic and deliberate. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows. Temporarily entomb your Mortal Shell in stone to block attacks, or play aggressive and use your stone-form to add brutal weight to your own sword swings.

Source : MS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals