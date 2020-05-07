Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath first story expansion arrives May 26th 2020

NetherRealm Studio has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC, offering the first story expansion available for Mortal Kombat 11.Bringing a “New Story, RoboCop, and Friendships” explains NetherRealm.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will be available digitally first on May 26th 2020 although if you buy now on the PlayStation 4, gamers will also receive a free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath dynamic theme featuring Raiden and Liu Kang that was actually custom made by the NetherRealm team and features music from the game.

Dominic Cianciolo Story and Voiceover Director at games design studio NetherRealm Studio explains a little more about what you can expect from the first story expansion which will be available to play from May 26th 2020 onwards

“Greetings, fellow fighters. Since the introduction of Story mode to Mortal Kombat, fans have made one thing clear – they’re always eager for more. They’re passionate about every character and want each to have their turn in the spotlight. That’s why we at NetherRealm are so excited about Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. It will fulfill one of our fans’ biggest requests – a continuation of the Mortal Kombat 11 story that features our great roster of characters.

The new chapters in time-twisting narrative of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath allowed us to give Nightwolf, Fujin, and Sheeva their most sizable roles in any Mortal Kombat game to date. We get to learn more about what drives them, from Fujin’s devotion to Earthrealm’s mortals to Sheeva’s undying loyalty to her empress, Sindel. The story also allows us to see these incredible fighters in action. Our cinematics team has dreamed up a whole host of pulse-pounding action sequences which utilize each character’s signature abilities.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals