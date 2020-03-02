Geeky Gadgets

More Oppo Find X2 specifications revealed

By

Oppo Find X2

It looks like we have some more specifications on the new Oppo Find X2 smartphone, the handset will come with a 6.7 inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, the display with come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 12GB of RAM, it will also come with a range of high end cameras.

This will include a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and three rear cameras, this will include two 48 megapixel cameras and one 13 megapixel camera.

The handset will also come with a 4260 mAh battery and a 65W super fast charger, plus it ewill come with Android 10 and an IP 68 rating.

Source Slashleaks, GSM Arena

