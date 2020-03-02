More Oppo Find X2 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some more specifications on the new Oppo Find X2 smartphone, the handset will come with a 6.7 inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, the display with come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset will apparently be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 12GB of RAM, it will also come with a range of high end cameras.

This will include a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and three rear cameras, this will include two 48 megapixel cameras and one 13 megapixel camera.

The handset will also come with a 4260 mAh battery and a 65W super fast charger, plus it ewill come with Android 10 and an IP 68 rating.

Source Slashleaks, GSM Arena

