More Nokia 8.2 5G specifications revealed

The Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to launch at Mobile World Congress next month and now it looks like we have some more specifications on the device.

The handset will apparently come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor, previous rumors had suggested a different processor.

The handset will also come with 5G and it will apparently feature a 4000 mAh battery, it will apparently also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage.

The handset is rumored to feature a 32 megapixel pop up Selfie camera on the front and a 64 megapxiel rear camera. Those are the only specifications that are available on the handset so far, there are no details on what size display it will have, we should have more details next month.

Source Playfuldroid

