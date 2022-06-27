More iOS 16 beta 2 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 2, so far the software is only available to developers. Apple is planning to release its first public beta of iOS 16 next month.

The second beta of iOS 16 comes two weeks after the first one, we have already seen a number of videos of the software and now w have another one.

The new video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at the new iOS 16 beta 2 software and the changes that are coming to the iPhone.

iOS 16 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Lock Screen which is completely customizable and features a range of new widgets and more.

There are also major updates for the majority of Apple’s own apps, this will include Mail, Messages, FaceTime and many more.

The new iOS 16 software will be released at the same time as the new iPhone 14 range, this will happen sometime in September. we are expecting four new iPhones in September, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple is planning to release its iOS 16 software update and its new iPhones, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

