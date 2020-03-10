More features in the new watchOS 7 software revealed

A well a iOS 14, Apple will also release new software for the Apple Watch later this year, watchOS 7 and now we have some details on some new features that will be available on Apple’s smart watches.

We heard recently that there would be a new blood oxygen monitoring feature in the OS and now we have details on other new features.

There will be a number of new watch faces in the software and also a share your face feature which will allow you to share watch faces with your friends.

There will also be Apple Watch for kids which will let you kid have an Apple Watch and the parent’s iPhone can be used to manage the device. This means that you would be able to use the same iPhone to manage multiple Apple Watches at the same time.

There is also a new sleep tracking feature coming to the Apple Watch, this is a feature that we have been hearing about for a while and it will apparently be introduced with watchOS 7. We are expecting Apple to release their new version of watch OS along with a new Apple Watch, the iPhone 12 and iOS 14, this should happen some time around September or October.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

