More details on the new Apple Watch Series 7 (Video)

The Apple Watch Series 7 was made official recently and the device will go on sale later this fall, now we get to find out more details about the device.

The video below from Apple Explained gives us a look at the design of the new Apple Watch Series 7 and also details on some of its features.

The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app,3 and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

“Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements — from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging — making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”

The new Apple Watch will come in a choice of two sizes, 41mm and 45mm and prices for the new smartwatch will start at $399. as yet we do not have an exact release date for the new Apple Watch, as soon as we get some more information on the launch date we will let you know.

