More details on the Mini Countryman C

Mini has revealed some more information about the new Mini Countryman C, the car is available as part of the latest Countryman range along with the Countryman S and other models.

The new MINI Countryman is 13 centimeters longer and eight centimeters higher than its predecessor. The upright silhouette with clearly designed surfaces and the redesigned octagonal front grille contribute to the model’s superior appearance. The reduced body design with delicate contours gives the model a sleek appearance. Typical of the brand, short overhangs underline the agile vehicle character. Distinctive LED headlights and rear lights accentuate the body design with optional new light signatures.

The stylish, concisely designed C-pillar adjoins the stretched vehicle roof flush and in the same colour. Piano Black roof rails are now standard equipment and maximize the transport options of the crossover model, for example with a roof rack or the MINI roof box.

On uneven roads, 202 mm ground clearance and the dynamic chassis provide additional safety and comfort. For the new MINI Countryman C, light-alloy wheels are available in various designs and sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Countryman C and the other models in the Countryman range over at the Mini website at the link below, the car is available in four trim options which include Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW.

Source Mini



