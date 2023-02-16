More details on the BMW X6 and X5

BMW has revealed more details about their new BMW X6 and BMW X5 SUVs, the cars were made official earlier this month.

The new BMW X6 and BMW X5 SUvs get a range of design upgrades over the previous models, plus the latest technology.

The new BMW X6 also has slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements. As before, the BMW kidney Iconic Glow is offered as an option for the six-cylinder models. The dynamic character of the new BMW X6 is highlighted even more intently with the now standard M Sport package. Playing a key role here is the octagonal front-end signature below the BMW kidney grille, with its striking side apertures and generous use of black surfaces. In addition, the three-dimensional sculpting of the front apron underscores the car’s width and brawny stature.

M-specific side skirts and M High-gloss Shadowline trim are also part of the M Sport package. The rear apron of the SAC has an insert in Dark Shadow, while the new exhaust tailpipe trims are trapezoidal in shape.

Digital technology is the guiding force behind the advances brought to the interior of the new BMW X5 and new BMW X6. The integration of BMW Operating System 8 and the latest generation of the iDrive control/operation system also heralds the arrival of the BMW Curved Display in the Sports Activity Vehicle and Sports Activity Coupé. It is made up of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches – both located behind a single glass surface. The touch control functionality of the control display has brought about a significant reduction in the number of buttons and switches in favour of digital control for numerous functions. The innovative cockpit and associated updates to the instrument panel bring a particularly progressive feel to the modern premium ambience.

You can find out more details about the new BMW X6 and BMW X5 SUVs over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW





