More Apple AirPods Pro 3 Details Leaked



Apple is set to release the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 3 in September 2025, bringing a host of exciting design changes and technological upgrades to the popular wireless earbud lineup. With a new design, advanced features, and improved performance, the AirPods Pro 3 are poised to transform the way you listen to music and interact with your devices. Let’s find out more details about the new AirPods Pro headphones in a new video from Matt Talks Tech.

A Fresh Look and Enhanced User Experience

The AirPods Pro 3 will sport a redesigned exterior, distinguishing them from their predecessors. One of the most notable additions is the potential inclusion of a front screen for audio control. This innovative feature will allow users to easily adjust volume, skip tracks, and access other functions without the need to use their connected device or rely on voice commands. The front screen will enhance user interaction and provide a more intuitive and seamless experience.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Superior Performance

Under the hood, the AirPods Pro 3 will feature the latest advancements in audio technology. The introduction of the H3 chip will take noise cancellation to new heights, ensuring that you can immerse yourself in your music without any distractions from the outside world. The H3 chip will also improve overall efficiency, resulting in longer battery life and faster connectivity.

In addition to the H3 chip, the AirPods Pro 3 may include a temperature monitoring feature. This innovative health-related function could prove particularly useful during workouts, allowing users to track their body temperature and make adjustments to their exercise routine accordingly. The integration of temperature monitoring showcases Apple’s commitment to providing not only exceptional audio quality but also valuable health and wellness features.

A Highly Anticipated Release

Apple fans and audio enthusiasts alike have been eagerly awaiting the release of the AirPods Pro 3. With no new AirPods Pro models expected in 2024, the anticipation for the September 2025 launch is building. The AirPods Pro 3 will likely be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 models, making it a significant event in Apple’s product lineup.

A Suite of Advanced Features

The AirPods Pro 3 will come packed with a range of innovative features designed to elevate your listening experience:

Active noise cancellation and transparency mode will allow you to control the level of external sound you hear, ensuring an optimal listening environment in any situation.

and will allow you to control the level of external sound you hear, ensuring an optimal listening environment in any situation. Adaptive EQ and spatial audio will create an immersive soundscape, adjusting the audio to your unique ear shape and delivering a three-dimensional listening experience.

and will create an immersive soundscape, adjusting the audio to your unique ear shape and delivering a three-dimensional listening experience. The potential for lossless audio and onboard storage will enable you to store and enjoy high-quality music directly on your AirPods Pro 3.

and will enable you to store and enjoy high-quality music directly on your AirPods Pro 3. Bluetooth 5.3 and Ultra Wideband technology will provide improved connectivity, ensuring a stable and seamless connection to your devices.

and technology will provide improved connectivity, ensuring a stable and seamless connection to your devices. An IPX4 rating will offer splash and sweat resistance, making the AirPods Pro 3 suitable for use during workouts or in light rain.

will offer splash and sweat resistance, making the AirPods Pro 3 suitable for use during workouts or in light rain. With a battery life of 6 hours for the AirPods and 24 hours with the wireless charging case, you can enjoy extended listening sessions without frequent recharging.

for the AirPods and with the wireless charging case, you can enjoy extended listening sessions without frequent recharging. New color options, possibly including a sleek black variant, will allow you to express your personal style.

Pricing and Availability

The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to be priced around $299, in line with the current AirPods Pro models. This pricing reflects the advanced features and technology packed into these premium wireless earbuds.

The Future of Wireless Audio

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 represents a significant step forward in the world of wireless audio. With their innovative design, advanced features, and improved performance, these earbuds are set to redefine the way we experience music and interact with our devices. Whether you’re a music lover, fitness enthusiast, or simply appreciate innovative technology, the AirPods Pro 3 is a must-have accessory for anyone seeking the ultimate wireless audio experience.

