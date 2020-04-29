Monster Hunter World Iceborne Alatreon update delayed

Capcom has today announced via Twitter that the Monster Hunter World Iceborne Alatreon update has been delayed to an announced date. The delay is apparent due to the voiceover production which has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Iceborne’s fourth major title update, brining with it the all-new Elder Dragon Alatreon, was expected to arrive in May but will now be sometime in the future. As soon as Capcom announces a release date for the new Iceborne Alatreon update we will keep you up to speed as always.

“We would like to apologise to all of our fans eagerly awaiting Alatreon’s arrival in the New World,” the publisher wrote in a statement posted to Twitter, “and will provide updates once we have new information to share.”

Source :Capcom

